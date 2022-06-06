Two Arrests Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020.

TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.

Police also arrested Cedric Alexander for Murder last Thursday. His bond has also been set at $1 million. Detectives continue to investigate this case and have said that still more arrests are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

If anyone has any information about this murder call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

