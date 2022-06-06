Martha Lou Malone

Advertisement

Martha Lou McClure Malone, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Malone was born September 13, 1924 in Garland City, Arkansas. She was the owner of a Service Station, co- owner of Mot & Dot Gift Shop with her younger sister, co-owner of Malone Concrete with her husband Jim, owner of M&M Fabrics and Antiques and owner of the Classy Lady.

She grew up in the Baptist Church and was a member of the Emblem Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Malone; one son, Lyndel Malone; one sister, Mary Alice Thatcher and by two brothers; Glyn McClure and Garth McClure.

She is survived by one daughter, Gwenn Malone of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Bo and Nancy Malone of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Dorothy Jo Woods of Royce City, Texas; one grandson, Shane Malone and wife Stephanie; two great grandchildren, Adalee Malone and Audrey Malone and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 A.M. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Private burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 A.M. Wednesday prior to the service.

