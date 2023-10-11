Two Charged In Residential Gunpoint Robbery Of Texarkana Couple

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man and woman who allegedly tricked a Texarkana couple into opening their front door before holding them at gunpoint earlier this month, are being held in the Bowie County jail on charges of aggravated robbery with bail set at $100,000.

Kyle Scott, 33, of Midlothian, Texas, allegedly carried a backpack full of hand tools Oct. 2 when he knocked on the front door of a home on Babb Lane in Texarkana and claimed to be there to perform maintenance on their heater, according to a probable cause affidavit. A man who lived in the home allowed Scott inside and had led him to the back of the house when a woman with blonde and purple hair allegedly walked in the living room and pointed a handgun at the man’s wife while ordering her to “back up.”

A third man, as yet unidentified, allegedly walked in behind Ocorr with a handgun pointed at the husband while Scott returned from the rear of the house and held a firearm to the back of the husband’s head, according to the affidavit.

As the suspects were allegedly demanding the keys and a title to a vehicle in the couple’s backyard, the wife was reportedly able to dial 911. When the female with blonde and purple hair, later identified as Alexis Dominque Ocorr, 28, of Hooks, Texas, realized police had been called, she ordered the wife to hand over her cell phone, which she did.

The suspects allegedly demanded that the couple delete surveillance footage captured by the couple’s security system and ripped a camera from the side of the home during their exit. However, the couple was able to provide footage to officers who responded to the emergency call.

The following day, officers learned that a red truck believed to have been driven by the suspects was parked in the drive through lane of a grocery store pharmacy in Texarkana, Texas. Officers approached the truck and found Ocorr in the driver’s seat, with a firearm in plain view, and Scott sitting on the passenger side. Two additional guns were found during a search of the truck.

Ocorr allegedly told investigators that she had gone to visit the couple regarding a dispute over a car and that she had a firearm with her because she routinely “open carries.” Ocorr, whose purple hair allegedly could be seen on video surveillance, denied taking the wife’s cell phone during the confrontation. She reportedly admitted tearing down a security camera “because she didn’t want to be recorded” and said she couldn’t remember the name of a third man who had entered the home during the stickup wearing an orange bandana, claiming he was wearing the face covering because he was “sweaty,” the affidavit said.

Scott allegedly claimed he never entered the house. Police reportedly recovered a backpack full of tools that looked like the one Scott was seen with on security footage. At the time of his arrest, Scott allegedly had a small handgun in his front pants pocket and a vial of methamphetamine.

If convicted of aggravated robbery, Scott and Ocorr face five to 99 years or life in prison.