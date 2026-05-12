Two dead, one injured in domestic-related shooting at Texarkana Aluminum; suspect was paroled murderer

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NASH, Texas–Two men are dead and a woman is hospitalized after a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot of Texarkana Aluminum early Tuesday morning, according to the Nash Police Department.

Officers responded to 300 Alumax Drive at approximately 6:37 a.m. on May 12, where they found the bodies of two adult men and a wounded woman.

Police identified the deceased as Wendell Lane Champion Jr., 40, of Hope, Arkansas, and Eddie Ray Hill Jr., 48, of Texarkana, Texas. The injured woman, identified as Candis Jolene Champion, 37, of Hope, is being treated at a Texarkana hospital and is listed in stable condition.

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According to the preliminary investigation, the incident began as a domestic dispute between Wendell Champion and his wife, Candis Champion, who is an employee of Texarkana Aluminum.

Hill arrived at work and attempted to intervene in the dispute. Wendell Champion shot and killed Hill, then shot and seriously injured his wife before turning the gun on himself, police said.

A check of public records confirmed that Wendell Champion was convicted of first-degree murder in Harris County, Texas, in 2010. He was released on parole in 2025.

The Nash Police Department said there are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is continuing.

“The Nash Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and the employees of Texarkana Aluminum who were affected by this tragedy,” the department said in a statement.