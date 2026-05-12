Texarkana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Toys for Tots Ambassador

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TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman was taken into custody Monday on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for allegedly holding herself out as an ambassador for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Bessie “Bess” Gamble Williams, 67, was the subject of complaints to the BCSO alleging that Williams was fraudulently claiming to be associated with Toy for Tots and had distributed “propaganda materials” that included the charitable program’s trademark and copyrighted logo, according to a statement released in October last year by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

“She is not associated with the charity in any way,” the statement said, warning people not to donate toys or money solicited by Williams.

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“This is a SCAM,” the sheriff’s office said. “Gamble Williams is not associated with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in any manner.” According to BCSO, Gamble Williams was taken into custody Monday while at the Bowie County Commissioner’s Court at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

She was released on her own recognizance with an order to appear in court, a BCSO spokesperson said.