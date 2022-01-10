Two Found Shot and Killed at Mercer Bayou

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at approximately 12:10pm the Miller County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Miller County resident who had pulled up to the boat ramp at Mercer Bayou off of Miller County Road 151. At that time, the witness reported finding two bodies lying near the ramp.

Miller County Patrol Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a white male and white female, both deceased near a truck that was parked at the ramp. The Deputies secured the scene and notified the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that both persons died as a result of single gunshot wounds. The victims were in close proximity to one another. A suspected weapon was recovered at the scene. There was no indication that other parties were involved in the incident. Both victims were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy and subsequent examination of evidence collected.

Following positive identification that occurred later in the afternoon, and following notification of next of kin, the two persons were identified as 49-year-old William Hines and 52-year-old Lisa Hines, both of Miller County. The two were husband and wife.

The examination of evidence collected continues, and interviews are continuing at this time.

