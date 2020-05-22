Two women face battery charges in connection with Mother’s Day shooting

Advertisement

Two Mineral Springs, Ark., women are facing battery charges in Miller County for allegedly shooting a third woman at her Texarkana, Ark., home on Mother’s Day.

Terretta Shunte Thomas, 26, and Darian Jade Smith, 27, allegedly drove to an apartment in the 3400 block of Rice Street in a silver Hyundai Elantra with temporary tags, according to a probable cause affidavit. The shooting victim told police as she was being loaded onto an ambulance that “Teretta” shot her and “Jade” was with her.

The victim was shot in the upper right abdomen and underwent surgery at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Officers located a 9 mm shell casing in the driveway of the victim’s apartment. A witness who was on the phone with the shooting victim said she believes Thomas and Smith pulled up while she was talking with the victim on the phone. The witness said she heard and altercation and a gunshot.

The woman who had been speaking with the shooting victim on the phone told officers that Thomas and Smith live in Mineral Springs. Texarkana, Ark., police put out a BOLO for the Hyundai and the car was stopped by Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins on State Highway 27.

The car’s occupants were identified as Thomas and Smith and two 9 mm handguns were allegedly found in the Hyundai.

McJunkins reported to Texarkana police that Thomas allegedly made a statement that she shot the victim and noted that Thomas had blood on her clothing which was not her own.

Bail for both Thomas and Smith is set at $100,000. They are being held in the Miller County jail.

