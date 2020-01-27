Victim dies after allegedly being struck by boyfriend

Advertisement

The 21-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend died Saturday night, according to police.

Texarkana, Texas Police say she died around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Dontavious Haney, 19, for Aggravated Assault on Friday following the altercation with his girlfriend. Following an autopsy charges are likely to be upgraded.

Officers were dispatched to an assist the ambulance call at an apartment in the 1600 block of Peach Street at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on his unconscious 21 year old girlfriend, who was lying on the floor of the apartment. Officers determined that she was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived.

The initial investigation revealed that Haney and the victim had been involved in an extended argument that morning. At some point, the victim reportedly slapped Haney’s phone out of his hands and he then struck her in the face with his fist. She collapsed shortly after that, and Haney called 911 when he realized that she was not breathing.

The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where she passed away Saturday.

Haney was arrested at the scene and transported to the Bi-State Jail. Charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

