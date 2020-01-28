Woman who stole from Pleasant Grove Showstoppers booster club sentenced to 23 months in federal prison

Advertisement

A federal judge in Texarkana sentenced a woman who embezzled approximately $60,000 from the Pleasant Grove Showstoppers booster club to 23 months in federal prison Monday afternoon.

Nikki Diane May appeared for sentencing on a charge of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III with Texarkana attorney David James in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. May pocketed cash donations and used a club debit card to withdraw funds raised for the benefit of Pleasant Grove students on the drill team in 2017 and 2018. May hid her misconduct by creating fraudulent treasurer reports which showed a greater balance in the club’s account than was truly available.

May’s misconduct came to light when parents, concerned about unpaid bills, began to more closely examine banking records. May managed to conceal the theft by receiving and not disclosing booster club account bank statements and providing phony reports.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok said May has engaged in similar conduct in the past with a different organization but was not prosecuted after she repaid nearly $400,000. Schroeder agreed the previous misconduct should be considered at sentencing for the embezzlement from the Showstoppers.

James asked the court to sentence May to probation. Hornok argued for prison time.

James asked the court to consider the letters of support written by May’s family, friends and fellow church members. Hornok read portions of letters written by victims in the Showstoppers case. The letters pointed out that students were not able to take a trip they had been fundraising for several years to pay for.

Schroeder allowed May to remain free on bond until June 15 when she will be required to report to federal prison officials. When May is released from prison after serving her sentence, she will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

