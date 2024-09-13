Volunteer Coach Arrested for Engaging Children in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Sponsor

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Special Agents from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Alejandro Mendoza, 34, of Texarkana, Ark., for felony counts of Engaging Children in Sexually Explicit Conduct and Possessing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.

In July 2024, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the ASP ICAC Task Force following a citizen complaint. Investigators determined that Mendoza, a volunteer coach, had inappropriate contact with juveniles, exchanging photos with them.

Mendoza was transported to the Nevada County Detention Center, where a $250,000 bond was set.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges expected.