Wake Village Police Investigating Overnight Vandalism Spree

The Wake Village Police Department is currently investigating an overnight vandalism spree; where at least 12 vehicles and 1 apartment building were defaced by spray painted graffiti.

In addition to the graffiti, some vehicles sustained body damage, broken glass and cut tires.

Physical evidence from the scene is currently being processed and surveillance footage is being collected. At this time, no arrests have been made. Additional information will be made available as it is obtained.

