Warrant Issued For Texarkana Woman for Trademark Counterfeiting

TEXARKANA, Texas–The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for a Texarkana woman accused of falsely holding herself out as an ambassador for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program on a charge of trademark counterfeiting.

Bessie “Bess” Gamble Williams, 66, was the subject of complaints to the BCSO that Williams was fraudulently claiming to be associated with Toy for Tots and had distributed “propaganda materials” that included the charitable program’s trademark and copyrighted logo, according to a Thursday statement.

“She is not associated with the charity in any way,” the statement said, warning people not to donate toys or money solicited by Williams.

“This is a SCAM,” the sheriff’s office said. “Gamble Williams is not associated with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in any manner.”