Woman Accused Of Evading Arrest With 3 Kids In Car

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman has been charged with felony evading arrest and three counts of child endangerment for allegedly taking off in the middle of a traffic stop with three children in her SUV.

Tylisha Shunett Heath, 30, was pulled over by a Texarkana Texas Police Department officer June 20 at the intersection of Terrace Lane and W. 40th Street after making a series of erratic turns, according to a probable cause affidavit. In the backseat were Heath’s children, ages 9, 7 and 4 years, according to the affidavit.

Heath allegedly told Officer Alva Perez that she didn’t have her driver’s license with her and denied having anything with her name on it. But when asked if she had insurance, Heath allegedly provided the officer with an insurance bill that had her name on it.

Officer Perez reportedly asked Heath to wait while he went to his patrol car. Shortly after determining that Heath had outstanding warrants for a probation violation and an unpaid ticket, Officer Perez observed Heath allegedly drive off.

Heath allegedly obeyed the speed limit and stopped at a red light as the officer followed her with his patrol unit’s siren activated and a second officer joined the pursuit. Heath came to a stop after turning into the Creekside South Apartments at 3333 Nichols Drive, where he lived in one of the units.

In the parking lot, Heath allegedly refused to tell the officers the dates of birth of her children and would not provide a phone number for a family member. Heath’s mother allegedly arrived on scene and provided officers with the children’s birthdates. The grandmother of the children took custody of them at the scene.

Heath’s driver’s license was allegedly in her purse. At the time of her arrest, Heath had an active warrant on a motion to revoke a misdemeanor probation in Bowie County for criminal mischief, court records show.

Heath is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $169,000.