Woman accused of profiting from teen prostitution

A woman who allegedly profited from teen prostitution is being held in the Miller County jail on charges of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and permitting the abuse of a minor.

Amber Dawn Grundy, 39, allegedly moved a 17-year-old female relative from Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Texarkana because the girl was involved in prostitution in that city, according to a probable cause affidavit. Grundy is accused of allowing the girl to post advertisements for prostitution on skipthegames.com while the two were living in a hotel room on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas, earlier this year.

The girl allegedly was paid for four to seven sexual encounters with adult men each day. Grundy allegedly left the hotel room when a customer arrived and returned after they left. Grundy allegedly collected a portion of the money the teen received for prostitution.

Grundy’s bond is set at $100,000 and she is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim if released.

