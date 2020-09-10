Pleasant Grove ISD Volunteer Jessica Rich chosen for 2020 Heroes for Children Award

Advertisement

Jessica Rich has been named the recipient of the 2020 Heroes for Children Award given by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE). This is a prestigious award given to only 15 awardees statewide for outstanding services and support given to their school community, staff, and students of Texas. The 15 awardees represent 15 districts in Texas. Rich will represent District 9 which includes Bowie County and 29 other Northeast Texas counties. A resolution will be read in Rich’s honor during the general meeting of the SBOE on September 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The meeting will be live-streamed via http://www.adminmonitor.com/tx/tea.

“Pleasant Grove ISD is fortunate to have individuals that are invested in our community,” stated Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “Jessica Rich puts her heart and soul into everything she does for our children. Our students and teachers benefit daily from her hard work. Mrs. Rich is deserving of this honor, and we look forward to celebrating her this year. I am proud the Texas State Board of Education recognizes individuals like Mrs. Rich for their outstanding service to students.”

The State Board of Education established the Heroes for Children award program in 1994. The award is designed to recognize excellence in advocacy for education and to highlight the many outstanding volunteers whose efforts represent significant contributions to public school education in Texas. Rich’s name will be engraved on a plaque along with other recipients to be permanently displayed at the Texas Education Agency.

Rich has volunteered with numerous organizations in the Texarkana area since 2007, investing over 6,000 hours into the Pleasant Grove community, schools, students, and staff. Rich has organized Teacher Appreciation and weekly teacher treats as the Pleasant Grove Elementary School Coordinator and Pleasant Grove Intermediate School Grade Level Coordinator. Rich supports campuses in areas including planning holiday parties, managing the Book Fair, coordinating Meet the Teacher, and planning Grandparents Day breakfasts. Rich is a substitute teacher and substitute secretary for the district. Rich currently serves on the board for the PG Connection and PG Education Foundation. Jessica and her husband, Blake, enjoy cheering for the Hawks with their children, Wylan and Liam.

