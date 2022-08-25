Woman Accused Of Sex Abusing Friend’s Daughter Arrested

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman accused of molesting the teen daughter of a friend for years is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $100,000.

Tiffany Louise Daniel, 31, was arrested for one count of sexual assault of a child on Monday though a probable cause affidavit alleges a girl was abused for a three-year-period while she was ages 14 to 16 from October 2017 to October 2020. Daniel allegedly began grooming the girl after befriending her mother in 2017.

The alleged victim is now 17 and made a report with her mother to the Texarkana Texas Police Department earlier this month.The assaults allegedly took place at Daniel’s residence in Texarkana, Texas, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

Audio recordings and photographs of a sexual nature which Daniel allegedly sent the girl have been turned over to police, according to the affidavit.

If convicted of sexual assault of a child, Daniel faces two to 20 years in a Texas prison. The case is currently assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.