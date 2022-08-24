Financial Advising Community Education Course to be Offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a series of financial advising community education courses this fall on the Texarkana and Hope campuses. The four-day class series will teach students topics such as achieving financial goals, money questions for women, the cost of college, how to outsmart scammers, and social security.

The course is instructed by Gary Klein, Financial Advisor. Klein has worked in financial management for over twenty years and is a level seven advisor. He currently holds a series seven general securities license, a series 66 ununiformed combined State law license, an accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation from the college for financial planning, and a life and health insurance license.

Courses will be held on the Texarkana campus on September 19 and 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the Hope campus on November 8 and 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost for the course is $15 per session or $50 for all four sessions.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8568.

