Woman Accused Of Sharing Intimate Video Of Boyfriend’s Ex

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman is facing a felony charge in Bowie County for allegedly sharing an intimate video of a woman who used to date her boyfriend.

Emily Faith Basiliere, 26, allegedly found the personal video on her boyfriend’s phone while going through it without his consent, according to a probable cause affidavit. The video reportedly depicted the boyfriend and his former girlfriend in a private moment and was recorded with consent.

Basiliere allegedly used a social media app to share the video on the night of June 27 with a man the alleged victim is now dating, according to the affidavit. The woman’s face and other identifying characteristics are reportedly visible in the recording.

Advertisement

Texarkana Texas Police Department investigators took a report from the woman depicted in the video on June 30 and Basiliere was arrested July 29 for publishing intimate visual material. She was released from the Bowie County jail on Tuesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

If convicted, Basiliere faces six months to two years in a state jail.

