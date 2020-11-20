Woman arrested for punching officer over pot belly pig

Advertisement

A Hooks, Texas, woman was taken into custody Monday after she allegedly struck a police officer in the face with a closed fist.







Hooks Police Officer Cole Ogden and two Public Works Department employees were attempting to detain the pig until it could be impounded, according to a probable cause affidavit. The pot belly pig had been the subject of multiple citizen complaints and was spotted by Ogden in a yard in the 400 block of Grant Street.

The owner of the house where the pig was seen reportedly told Ogden the pig belongs to Arianna Swenson, 34, who lives nearby on Washington.

“Swenson has been given multiple warnings to keep the pig put up,” the affidavit states.

Swenson allegedly came running down the street as the officer and two city employees were attempting to corral it. Swenson allegedly pushed the city employees, Jason Stokes and Logan Wright, away from the pig.

“Swenson was given verbal commands to step back and let us do what we had to do,” the affidavit states.

Swenson then allegedly punched Ogden in the face.

She is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of assault on a public servant. Bail is set at $75,000.

