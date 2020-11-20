Upcoming Downtown Car Show to Benefit Child Injured in House Fire

Advertisement

A benefit car show for Cam Works and the Works family will take place this Saturday, November 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Crossties Event Venue located at 324 E Broad St., in Downtown Texarkana, AR.

According to the Prayers For Cam Facebook group page, Cam Works was left severely injured from a tragic house fire that claimed the life of his mother. Cam’s father, Todd Works, along with Cam’s brothers, sisters and the rest of the family, invite the community to come out this weekend to show support for the family, who has suffered greatly.

Show cars, drag cars, dirt track cars, show trucks, mud trucks, motorcycles, daily drivers and more are encouraged to participate in this event. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a registration fee of $20. Half of the proceeds from the event will be awarded to the winner, while the other half will go to the family to help cover Cam’s medical expenses.

Food, music, a silent auction and raffle are all included in this event. For more information, please visit the Prayers For Cam Facebook group page.