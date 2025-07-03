Woman Arrested On Child Endangerment Charges Facing ICE Hold

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman who was arrested on child endangerment charges earlier this week after an electrical fire brought authorities to her Texarkana home is also subject to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s office.

Hilda Leticia Xona Cojoc, 29, has been accused of endangering her 10-year-old and 7-year-old sons by leaving them alone at home while she went to work on Sunday, according to a social media post from the Texarkana Texas Police Department earlier this week.

According to officials, the fire started as the result of an electrical short in an extension cord. When Cojoc was notified of the situation, she immediately returned to her residence and was arrested on the child endangerment charges.

Cojoc is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $150,000, jail records show. However, even if Cojoc managed to post bond, it is possible she would not be released because of the ICE hold.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robby McCarver confirmed Thursday that Cojoc is subject to the ICE detainer. Once Cojoc’s charges in Bowie County are resolved, she could be transferred to ICE custody for possible deportation.

If convicted of child endangerment, Cojoc faces two to 20 years in prison.