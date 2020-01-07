Woman gets 10 years in Ellis Pottery attempted robbery

Advertisement

A Texarkana woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for her role in the attempted robbery of a home and garden center in November 2017.

Toni Jo Works, 38, and her boyfriend, Brandon Lee Staggs, 26, were both arrested Nov. 25, 2017, after Staggs attempted to rob the store armed with a shotgun. Staggs was sentenced to 35 years for aggravated robbery in September 2019 as part of a plea bargain.

Works appeared Monday before 5th District Judge Bill Miller with Texarkana lawyer Eric Marks. Works pleaded guilty to robbery and received a sentence of 10 years and a $2,000 fine. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.

Staggs entered the store on the evening of Nov. 25, 2017, shortly after the store closed for the evening by entering an open loading door in the rear of the building on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas. The business has since relocated. Works waited in a car outside.

Staggs pointed the shotgun at two employees who were in an office. One of the men gave Staggs a few dollars while the other, who had a concealed carry license, obtained his own gun.

A struggle ensued and several rounds were fired from the employee’s weapon but no one was shot. One of the men was still struggling with Staggs when police arrived.

Staggs and Works were both arrested at the store.

