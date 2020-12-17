Woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to traffic kilos of cocaine and pounds of marijuana

Advertisement

A woman arrested earlier this year near Texarkana with almost five kilos of cocaine and more than 300 pounds of marijuana in her car pleaded guilty this week in a federal court in Texarkana.

Lisa Marie Escamilla, 38, aka Lisa Marie Soliz, was arrested July 1, according to court records. She allegedly had a large amount of drugs hidden in the car.

Escamilla pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

“I knew that the overall scope of our conspiracy involved at least 500 grams of cocaine and at least 100 kilograms of marijuana. I am personally responsible for more than 4989 grams of cocaine and approximately 150,000 grams of marijuana. In furtherance of the conspiracy, on July 1, 2020,1 was riding in a vehicle that was in the Eastern District of Texas and that was driving toward Texarkana. In the vehicle, I had hidden almost five kilograms of cocaine and more than three hundred pounds of marijuana,” Escamilla’s plea documents state.

The drugs Escamilla was carrying were headed to Tennessee before they were seized in Texas.

Escamilla, under the name Lisa Marie Soliz, was convicted in 2007 in the El Paso Division of the Western District of Texas of conspiring to import more than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

Because of her prior criminal history, Escamilla faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to life. Escamilla will be held in federal custody until a date for sentencing is scheduled.

