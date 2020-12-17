Three Daily Flights Continuing Through February

Advertisement

At this morning’s Airport Authority Board of Directors meeting a $1 million U.S. Transportation Department Small Community Air Service Development grant was approved. The grant money will be used to market for a new route, as well as providing minimum revenue guarantees according to Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich. Hubs in Houston and Charlette were considered as possible new routes.

Airport officials said that American Airlines will continue to offer three daily flights through February. Christmas day there is only one inbound flight scheduled.

Passenger load factor, which measures the capacity utilization of the aircraft, is holding steady at around 60%. With seating restrictions placed on airlines due to COVID-19, that PLF is almost to capacity. Also, the Operations count is only down 4% from last year due to increased non-commercial flights.

Potential passengers are encouraged to book their flights now to ensure a seat.

