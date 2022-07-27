Wrecked Gravestones Lead To Felony Charge

Advertisement

NASH, Texas–A Texarkana, Arkansas, man was arrested last week in Nash for allegedly damaging tombstones while driving recklessly through a cemetery.

Jonathan Paul Harris, 40, is accused of damaging grave markers as he drove through the Chapelwood Funeral Home grounds in the 1000 block of Kings Highway in Nash in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on July 21, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses reported seeing the truck move erratically through the property, hitting gravestones along the way. Nash Texas Police Department officers and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Harris into custody.

While the affidavit gives no explanation for Harris’ alleged misconduct, court records in Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, show he has a long history of arrests related to inhalant abuse. He was sentenced to time in an Arkansas prison after he was caught huffing in a car with two children in a dollar store parking lot in 2016, according to Miller County circuit court records.

Harris has been charged in Bowie County district court with criminal mischief involving property damage between $2,500 and $30,000. The offense is punishable by six months to two years in a Texas state jail.

Harris is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $30,000. The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

