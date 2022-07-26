Jefferson Avenue Road Work Begins

Advertisement

Jefferson Avenue will be closed to all traffic within the 3400 Block beginning on Tuesday, July 26th at 7:00 am due to road work. Jefferson Avenue will be blockaded on the South side of the 35th Street intersection. TASD Administration Building and Little Bitty City Head Start should both be accessed from 35th Street. Only the 3400 block of Jefferson will be blocked currently, but we do expect to continue the work in other areas of Jefferson prior to the new school year. Please expect this area to be shut down to traffic for the remainder of this week. We apologize for the short notice but hope that our citizens will be happy with the repair.