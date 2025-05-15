Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Hosts Inaugural NCRC Earning Day, Boosting Local Workforce Readiness

Sponsor

On May 10, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce held its first NCRC Earning Day, hosted at Express Employment, where 20 future employees successfully signed up to take their National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC). This achievement further raises the percentages in both Miller and Bowie counties toward becoming certified Work Ready Communities, a critical milestone in enhancing the local workforce’s skills and employability.

The NCRC, a nationally recognized credential, measures essential skills needed for success in the workplace, including applied math, workplace documents, and graphic literacy. Earning this certification signals to employers that these individuals possess the foundational skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

“We are so excited to partner with Express Employment and be able to provide this resource to our community. We encourage anybody in the workforce or entering the workforce to explore how the NCRC can benefit you in the process,” says Hillary Cloud, Director of Workforce Development. “As the job market continues to be more and more competitive, this certificate can give you a competitive advantage during the job searching process. We hope to identify more dates in the future to host another Earning Day Event. This first one was a big success! We applaud those individuals who are taking advantage of the resources available to them.”

As a key initiative of the Chamber, fostering a work-ready community is a top priority, aimed at strengthening the local economy, attracting new businesses, and supporting workforce development. The Chamber remains committed to providing local businesses with skilled, job-ready employees, making Texarkana an ideal destination for investment and economic growth.

For more information about the NCRC and how to participate in future earning days, please contact the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

