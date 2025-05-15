Community Food Distribution Event Saturday

Sponsor

Texarkana residents in need of food assistance will have the opportunity to receive fresh provisions during an upcoming community distribution event. The initiative, hosted by Westside Church of Christ, will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM (or until all boxes are distributed) at 524 Sowell LN, Texarkana, TX.

The event aims to support individuals and families facing food insecurity by providing essential supplies in a convenient and organized manner. Recipients will receive one food box per household, with tickets distributed inside the venue to ensure a smooth process.

Westside Church of Christ emphasizes its commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to resources, operating as an equal opportunity provider. Community members are encouraged to participate and spread awareness to those who may benefit from this opportunity.

By coming together, Texarkana continues to uphold the spirit of generosity and care, ensuring that no family goes without food.

For additional information, contact Westside Church of Christ.