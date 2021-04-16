Live Entertainment and Events April 16th ~ April 17th

Advertisement

Friday:

Fat Jacks- Rewind Band 8:30

Twisted Fork- Aaron Ferrell & William Bullock

La Fogata- Mobetta, 7-10

67 Landing- Ethan Lil’Skinny

Redbone Magic Brewing- Dinner With Dogs Fundraising Event, 7-9

The Arrow- Karaoke

Saturday:

Fat Jacks- Moonshine Mafia 8:30

Twisted Fork- Trivia, 7

La Fogata- Southbound 71

Redbone Magic Brewing- Aaron Ferrell & William Bullock, 7

Hopkins Icehouse- Seth Reed, 7

The Arrow- Karaoke

Broadway Sports Bar- Karaoke

Saturday Events:



The Texarkana Museums System is hosting a 1970’s dance party on April 17, 2021, from 7pm to 9pm. We will be playing the hits and dancing the trends from the 1970s! We want YOU to join in the fun! Free admission but donations are appreciated. BYOB if you need a little liquid courage for the dance floor. The party will be hosted at the Ace of Clubs Lawn. Please register in advance, to register go to www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/ Events We encourage you to come in your best 70’s attire to dance the night away! Donations will be in honor of the Texarkana Museums System 50th Anniversary.

Sunday Events:

Wedding season is upon us and The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express is excited to announce that we are hosting our very own Bridal Fair! It will take place at The Plex (5610 Richmond Rd. Texarkana, TX 75503) from 2:00-6:00pm on Sunday, April 18th.