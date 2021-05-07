Live Entertainment and Events May 7th~ 8th

Advertisement

Friday:

67 Landing: Tailgate Poets, 7:30

Twisted Fork: Aaron Ferrell & William Bullock

Advertisement

La Fogata: Mobetta Band, 7-10

Saturday:

67 Landing: Bart Crow, 6p.m.

The Arrow Bar- Kericha Two Ladies from Shreveport

Twisted Fork: Trivia

Crossties: Heather Linn and Jase, and EJ Matthews

Redbone: Don Way from Livingston, TX

La Fogata: Blackstrap, 7-10

Events:

Open Saturday 7a.m.- 12p.m.

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Spring Community Wide Yard Sale. This event will also include an electronics recycling opportunity in partnership with UNICOR near the Splash Pad at Spring Lake Park on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Price: FREE to shop and recycle