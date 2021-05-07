Leadership Texarkana Presents Free Leadership Workshop

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana will offer a free leadership workshop on Thursday, May 13 from 11:45 to 1:15 p.m. at Brewster’s on the Boulevard, 4303 Texas Blvd. Participants are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch; coffee and other beverages will be available for purchase at Brewster’s.

The workshop will provide an overview of Multipliers: how great leaders make everyone smarter, a book by Liz Wiseman which will be the focus of an upcoming study led by Jenny Walker, Executive Director of the Literacy Council. The book helps leaders understand how they may be accidentally sabotaging the success of their employees, while also providing practical advice for helping leaders understand how empowering everyone on their team will boost performance and morale.

Workshop leader Jenny Walker said that the concepts discussed in Multipliers can transform working environments.



“I have read a lot of leadership books, but this one really convicted me,” Walker said. “It opened my eyes to some ways I was negatively impacting our organization’s performance, and I think everyone in a supervisory position could benefit from the principles that Wiseman shares. I am excited to share them with the community.”

Those interested in attending may register by emailing info@leadershiptexarkana.org.