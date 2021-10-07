Live Music Texarkana: Free Concert Downtown TONIGHT and Weekend Gig Guide

Advertisement

This Thursday, TEXAR is hosting a free concert outside of Hopkins Icehouse in Downtown Texarkana. Trophy Husband will be performing from 7PM-9PM, and food and drinks can be purchased at Hopkins for those in attendance. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the free music Downtown this Thursday!

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Roots to Branches, 7:30 on the Patio, $5 cover

Twisted Fork- Aaron Ferrell

Redbone Magic Brewing- Craig Dodson

Saturday Night:

Hopkins Icehouse- Factory with Franklin Pearl & The Moon

67 Landing- T-Town 5, 7:30 on the Patio, $5 cover

Twisted Fork- Trivia Night, 7pm

Crossties Downtown- Relentless will be OUTSIDE at 8pm, Underground Pizza Company will be open serving delicious pizza, RazorDogs will be set up serving delicious hotdogs, The Frozen Rail will be open serving frozen drinks! Y’all come out and hang on the lawn!

Redbone Magic Brewing- Mo Betta