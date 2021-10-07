Bonnie Yates

Advertisement

Bonnie Sue Yates, age 89, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born May 27, 1932, in Bivins, Texas, to Jimmy and Leola Parnell. She was a homemaker; and a member of McLeod Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Yates; son, Dennis Yates; two grandsons, Charles Yates, III, Benjamin Yates; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Butch Yates and wife Elaine of Atlanta, Texas, Beverly Gibbs and husband Larry of Atlanta, Texas; grandchildren, James Kevin Gibbs, Karen Carroll and husband Devin; great-grandchildren, Ethan Carroll and wife Sarah, Lauren Carroll, Hannah Carroll, Andrew Gibbs, and Nathan Gibbs; and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 8, 2021 at McLeod Tabernacle, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Rev. J. P. Story officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at McLeod Tabernacle.

Interment will be in Huffines Cemetery.

