TISD Student Received Texas Country Music Awards Artist Scholarship

Texarkana Independent School District (ISD) student Anthony Price, was honored with the TCMA Artist Scholarship at the 2024 Texas Country Music Awards, held on November 10, 2024, at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. This scholarship, presented by the Texas Country Music Association (TCMA), is a significant award for young country artists.

The TCMA Artist Scholarship offers a comprehensive package designed to foster the career of a promising artist. It includes the recording, engineering, mixing, and mastering of a single at Mauldin Productions and Flying J Records, distribution through American Airplay, and radio promotion provided by G289 Productions.

“I’m so honored to receive this scholarship, especially considering how many talented young artists there are in Texas,” said Anthony Price. “It was my first time visiting Fort Worth and Billy Bob’s, and being recognized by the Texas Country Music Association was incredible! I also had the chance to meet some of my country music heroes, including Moe Bandy, Jake Hooker, and Landon Dodd, and others.”

The Texas Country Music Association (TCMA) is the only trade organization dedicated to championing Texas country music. The TCMA is committed to supporting and promoting the genre and plays a crucial role in advancing its unique sound and culture. The organization, alongside its members, serves as a unifying force within the community, providing valuable opportunities and resources for artists, musicians, and other industry professionals.

Through initiatives such as awards shows, showcases, workshops, and networking events, the TCMA helps elevate the visibility and recognition of Texas country music on local, national, and international scales, ensuring the genre’s continued growth for generations to come.

