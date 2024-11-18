Two Texarkana Women Accused In Childrens’ Alleged Beatings

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Two women have been charged with felonies in Bowie County for allegedly beating their roommate’s three children – ages 12, 7 and 4 years – for failing to satisfactorily complete chores, including moving a couch, moving mattresses and washing dishes.

Jacalyn Renee Cook, 30, and Haley Ann Nicole Blevins, 19, were allegedly living with the children and their mother at Cook’s residence in the 1300 block of Hazel Street in Texarkana, Texas, in October, according to a probable cause affidavit. Their mother reported the alleged abuse Oct. 14 and the three children met later that month for forensic interviews at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center, the affidavit said.

The 12-year-old allegedly reported that when he had gotten home from school he started washing dishes as his mom, who was at work, had given him that chore.

The boy allegedly reported that he ran out of soap before finishing the dishes and that Blevins “hit him with a thick belt due to him not completing the dishes.”

Blevins then allegedly told him to move a “heavy couch” and hit him with a belt every time he dropped the piece of furniture.

The three boys were allegedly made to stand against a wall in the house as they were hit by Blevins with a belt.

Cook allegedly hit the two younger boys with an item described as a “spiky stick” and as a “leash with spikes,” according to the affidavit.

The children reportedly had bruises consistent with being beaten by those objects.

Blevins has been charged with three counts of injury to a child and Cook has been charged with two counts of injury to a child. If convicted, the women face two to ten years on each count.

Blevins is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $300,000. Cook is being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $200,000.

Both women’s cases have been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.