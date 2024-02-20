“Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate” A&M-Texarkana John F. Moss Library Features Traveling Exhibition

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) is hosting an exhibition of photographs featuring women in the U.S. Senate. The exhibition, titled “Changing the Face of Power: Women in the U.S. Senate” originally opened in the Smithsonian Institution in 2003, and is featured on the A&M-Texarkana campus due to a grant from Humanities Texas. The exhibit will be on display from February 19, 2024, through March 20, 2024 and can be found in the John F. Moss Library on the third floor of the University Center building.

The exhibition is a collection of photographs by Melina Mara, who began photographing the thirteen women in the U.S. Senate in 2001, continuing as their number grew to fourteen in 2003. At a time when access to national politicians is increasingly controlled, Mara persuaded most of the senators to allow her to document the unprecedented role of women in the Senate, both behind the scenes and before microphones.

The exhibit is open to the public and may be viewed at any time during the John F. Moss Library’s normal operating hours. The library is open from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Fridays, and on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays.

Humanities Texas develops and supports a wide range of programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions and documentary films. For additional information about the exhibit please contact Dr. Jamie Cantrell, A&M-Texarkana Associate Professor of English at jcantrell@tamut.edu.

###

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.