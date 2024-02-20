The Sportsplex Set to Close Friday

Sponsor

According to staff, there are no plans for any gym to reopen at this location, and members who paid in advance are having their accounts reviewed for a prorated reimbursement.

Statement from The Sportsplex:

It is with a mix of emotions that we inform you that the gym will be closing its doors on Friday, February 23rd. We understand that some of you may have already heard variations of this decision, and we wanted to provide you with clarity and transparency at this time.

After careful consideration and negotiations, the sale of the Sportsplex campus is nearing its final stages, and we now feel confident in sharing this information with our members. While we know that the gym will be greatly missed, we also believe that this transition presents an opportunity for positivity within our community.

We are excited for the new owners who will be taking over the space, and we believe that a vital, thriving Texarkana business will be able to grow there. We also want to express our gratitude to our tenant, Heat-it-Up, for the partnership we’ve shared over the years, and we wish them all the best.

Twin City CrossFit will remain open for the next month at its current location. Twin City CrossFit is committed to continuing to grow their program and community, and you can stay up-to-date on their latest news and developments by following them on social media.

As we prepare for this last week at The Plex, we want to assure you that we plan to remain open for the remainder of the week. However, due to recent incidents of vandalism and theft, we will only be open during staffed hours. Staffed hours will be from 5 am – 9 pm through Thursday, February 22 and 5 am – 5pm on Friday, February 23. Please take care to get any personal belongings from the Sportsplex campus including items in lockers.

Should you have any questions or concerns about your membership during this transition, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at admin@hcesportsplex.com. We are here to assist you and ensure a smooth transition during this time of change.

We want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your support and dedication over the years. It has been an honor to serve the Texarkana community, and we are proud of the positive impact we have made together.

Thank you for being a part of our gym family.

Sincerely,

The Sportsplex Team