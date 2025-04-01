CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Hosts Nursing Hiring Event Featuring Several Positions

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is hosting a nursing hiring event Thursday, April 3, at Lost Pizza Co. Nurses with experience in the emergency department or med-surge units who are looking to start or further their health care careers are encouraged to attend to learn more about the openings.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been a health care leader in the ArkLaTex region for over 100 years. The award-winning system includes hospitals in Texarkana and Atlanta, 15 clinics and an emergency center.

At the event, attendees can have on-the-spot interviews, meet with hospital leaders and discover the career paths available within the health system. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes. Food and refreshments will be available.



WHO: Full-time RNs, specifically ER and med-surg nurses, who want to learn about available positions at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Healthy System

WHAT: Learn about available employment opportunities, participate in on-the-spot interviews and meet with health care system leaders

WHERE: Lost Pizza Co. located at 4206 Gibson Lane Texarkana, TX 75503

WHEN: Thursday, April 3 from 4 – 7 p.m.





About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for profit health system serving the four-states area with two hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.