March 10, 2025 – March 10, 2025

Baby Millie Ive Tyson, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on the day she was born, March 10, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. She was the beloved daughter of Da’Vion Tyson and McKenzey McChester. Though her time with us was brief, she touched the hearts of many.

Millie was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Millie Thompson and Ive Bertha Epps.

She is survived by her loving parents, Da’Vion Tyson and McKenzey McChester, her sister Jaylee Brown, and her grandmothers Trinity Owens and Christi Leavitt. A host of other family and friends also cherish her memory.

There will be no service at this time.