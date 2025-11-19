Express Employment Professionals Launches 10th Annual Toy Drive to Support Local Children

Sponsor

Express Employment Professionals is kicking off its 10th Annual Toy Drive, marking a decade of bringing holiday cheer to children throughout the Ark-La-Tex. Since the event began, the generosity of our community has helped us donate more than 15,000 toys to local kids in need.

Every toy donated is matched by Express, and together, these gifts are delivered to local agencies including Child Protective Services, CASA, Domestic Violence Prevention, Children & Family Institute, Mission Texarkana, Inc., and 4 Kids 4 Families, helping even more children enjoy a brighter holiday season.

Toys can be dropped off at 4323 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana, AR. Companies or groups that would like to schedule a pickup can contact Heather Buster at 430-200-5144 or heather.buster@expresspros.com.

To make giving as simple as possible, Express has also created an Amazon Wish List, where supporters can purchase a new, unwrapped gift of any size that will ship directly to the office.

Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/112TH6FRE4QDY…

“This drive means a lot to our team and to the families who rely on these agencies,” said Heather Buster with Express Employment Professionals, who oversees the toy drive each year. “Every toy truly makes a difference, and we’re grateful for the community’s continued support over the past ten years.”

Express invites the community to help brighten the holidays for local children once again. Every donation — big or small — helps bring joy to a child who needs it most.