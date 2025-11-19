Texarkana Police Make Third Arrest in Staged Truck and Camper Theft Case

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the late October theft of a truck and camper that authorities now say was part of an organized scheme to commit insurance fraud.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Detective Lauren Freeman arrested Cameron Flores, 40, on Wednesday. Flores is charged with Filing a False Report and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft O/$30,000–U/$150,000).

Police say Flores—along with Kenneth Shavers and Nicklas Burkland, who were both previously arrested—worked together to remove Flores’ Ford F-250 and Puma Palomino camper from his business property on Texas Boulevard. Investigators allege the three hid the vehicles and then filed a fraudulent insurance claim shortly after.

Once the group realized detectives had identified them as suspects, the three men allegedly attempted to dump and burn both the truck and camper in an effort to destroy evidence. The truck was later found burned northwest of DeKalb, while the camper remains missing.

Detective Freeman, who led the investigation from the beginning, was praised by the department for piecing together the complex case.

“Great work by Detective Freeman for putting all the pieces together and quickly solving this case,” police said in a statement. “Your hard work and determination really paid off. And also a big thank you to everyone in the community who shared tips and information. Your support truly makes a difference!”

The investigation remains active as detectives continue working to locate the missing camper and determine whether any additional individuals were involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Texarkana Texas Police or Crime Stoppers.