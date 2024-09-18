Hospice of Texarkana to Host 15th Annual Jeans & Bling Event

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will be hosting their signature fundraiser, Jeans & Bling on Saturday, October 5 at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. The Studio 54-themed event will begin at 7:00 p.m., so get your disco outfits ready for an evening of dancing and great entertainment. The 15th annual event has been nominated best charity event 11 years in a row by Four States Living Magazine’s readers and will not disappoint again this year.

Mario Garcia of KKYR will emcee the October 5 event that will feature a Celebrity Lip Sync Contest, Live Dance Music by Michael Rhodes and the Jive Band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and Trip and Room Makeover Raffles. The fun event is sponsored and made possible in part by KKYR, Ron and Vee Collins, Ledwell Office Source, Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services, Wholesale Electric Supply, and the Yates Foundation, along with many more generous supporters.

This year’s Lip Sync Celebrities include Donna Davis of Barbie James Salon and Laura Bolt with Red River Pharmacy Services. Last year’s winner, Jaimie Alexander with First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR will return for a thrilling encore performance. To pre-vote for your favorite lip-sync contestant visit https://hospiceoftexarkana.org/jeans-and-bling. The minimum bid online is $10.00.

The raffle choices this year include a $2,500 Room Makeover, compliments of Four States Furniture, or your choice of three trips. The trip raffle winner will choose from either a Costa Rica vacation package, a Luxury Charleston, SC trip, or a Sonoma Wine Tasting and Food getaway in Healdsburg, CA. All raffle tickets are $100.

The evening’s silent and live auctions are filled with specialty items such as a gold and diamond bracelet from Crocker’s Jewelers, concert tickets, and other fabulous finds.

$75 Event tickets, pre-voting for Celebrity Lip Sync Contestants, and $100 raffle tickets are all available at the hospiceoftexarkana.org website. Funds raised from the event will support the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center, which is akin to an intensive care unit for hospice patients, but also provides respite for their Caregivers. Donations for the Care Center are appreciated and can be given online, by mail or in person. Call Leigh or Cindy for more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities at 903-794-4263.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $920,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2023. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

