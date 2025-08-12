Kick’n It For Cancer: Honoring Detective Holly Smith Through Community, Competition, and Compassion

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) invites the community to come together for a day of camaraderie and purpose at the Kick’n It For Cancer Kickball Tournament, a special fundraiser held in memory of Detective Holly Smith.

Scheduled for September 6, 2025, at Grady T. Wallace Park, the event will feature friendly kickball competition, community engagement, and a shared mission to raise awareness for cancer and fund local scholarships in Officer Smith’s name.

Detective Holly Smith began her career with TAPD on June 5, 2005, and quickly distinguished herself as a proactive and gifted officer. Her dedication and skill earned her a position in the Criminal Investigation Division, where she focused on reducing domestic abuse and supporting victims. Holly’s impact extended far beyond her badge—she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend whose presence brightened every room she entered.

Though Holly passed away from cancer in 2014, her legacy continues to inspire those who knew her. She is memorialized on two walls within the department, a lasting tribute to her service and spirit. TAPD remembers her not only as a remarkable officer but as a cherished member of their family.

The Kick’n It For Cancer tournament is more than a game—it’s a celebration of Holly’s life and a commitment to supporting others in her honor. Teams of ten can register for $300, with proceeds going toward scholarships that carry Holly’s name and support local students. The deadline to pre-register is August 23, 2025.

Whether you’re playing, cheering, or donating, your participation helps keep Holly’s legacy alive and supports a cause that affects countless families.

For more information or to get involved, contact:

Sgt. Phillips – 903-809-1980

Sgt. Warner – 903-824-3069

Let’s kick cancer to the curb and honor a hero who gave so much to her community.

