Bail At $200,000 For Man Accused In Convenience Store Holdup

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bail has been set at $200,000 for a Hooks, Texas, man accused of robbing a Texarkana, Texas, convenience store on W. 38th Street in early June.

Jason Jamari Moore, 23, was allegedly wearing the same clothing he had on while visiting the store earlier in the day but had added a ski mask to his outfit when he stepped into the Quick Pick #3 on June 7, according to a probable cause affidavit. The clerk, who handed Moore about $500 in cash from the store’s coffers, told investigators he recognized the man as having been in the business earlier that day.

Officers took a look at the security footage and the clerk was able to point out the man in a multi-colored shirt who appeared to be the same as the masked man who robbed him, the affidavit said.

Using a still shot of the man’s face taken from the footage, officers posted the image on social media and asked for the public’s help.

A tip came in based on the photograph which identified the robber as a man they knew worked at a local fast food business. When investigators went to the business to locate Moore, the manager told them he knew why they were there because he had seen Moore’s face in the image on the police department’s social media.

Moore was taken into custody June 21 and has been held in the Bowie County jail since.

If convicted of aggravated robbery, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison. The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office entered a notice last week that the agency is representing Moore.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is prosecuting.