Local Social Workers Celebrated an Appreciation Luncheon at Texas A&M Texarkana 

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Social workers from across the region gathered last week at Texas A&M University–Texarkana for a Social Worker Appreciation Luncheon, recognizing the vital role these professionals play in supporting individuals, families, and communities throughout the Four States area.

The event was hosted collaboratively by SignatureCare Emergency Center, Cornerstone Caregiving, and the Texas A&M University–Texarkana Social Work Program. The luncheon brought together social workers from hospitals, schools, nonprofit organizations, and community agencies, providing an opportunity to recognize their work while also fostering networking and professional connections.

Attendees heard from guest speaker Contrel Neal of DreamLab Counseling, who shared insights about the impact social workers have on individuals navigating complex life challenges. Social workers frequently serve as a bridge between healthcare providers, community resources, and individuals facing difficult circumstances. From assisting patients in accessing mental health services and housing support to helping families navigate crises, their work plays a critical role in improving both individual outcomes and overall community well-being.

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“Social workers are often the individuals helping people navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Dr. Jennifer Turner-Marks, Director of Field Education and Clinical Instructor of the Texas A&M University–Texarkana Social Work Program. “Events like this are a meaningful way to recognize their dedication and to bring together professionals who are committed to strengthening the well-being of our community.”

Amanda Bowers of SignatureCare ER said, “This event not only recognizes social workers during Social Work Month but also highlights the importance of collaboration between healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community organizations across Texarkana.” Partnerships like these help strengthen the network of support services available throughout the Texarkana region and ensure that individuals and families have access to the care and resources they need.

Texas A&M University–Texarkana will host its 2026 Mental Health Update on May 1, offering a full day of professional development focused on “New Tools for Old Struggles: Innovation in Mental Health.” The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Eagle Hall and provides 6.5 CEUs for attendees. Sessions will cover ethics, cultural humility, human trafficking, and emerging practices in the field. Registration is open now through April 15, with standard admission priced at $125 and student admission at $25. More information and registration details are available at the event link, and attendees may contact Dr. Kristine Yells for additional questions. Secure your spot: https://secure.touchnet.com/C20339_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=44&CATID=60

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