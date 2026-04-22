Pro Anglers Descend on Millwood Lake as Texarkana Hosts Strike King NPFL Stop 2

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Texarkana is set to welcome 117 professional anglers along with fishing fans and visitors this week as the National Professional Fishing League hosts Strike King NPFL Stop 2 at Millwood Lake. The three-day tournament runs April 23–25, with takeoffs and weigh-ins at Yarborough Landing in Ashdown, Arkansas, putting Texarkana squarely in the national spotlight for professional bass fishing.

The event draws the sport’s top talent, including Patrick Walters, Greg Hackney, Zack Birge, Scott Canterbury, Hank Cherry, Drew Cook, John Cox, Andy Morgan, Bill Lowen, and Gerald Swindle, among others. Daily weigh-ins begin at 3:00 p.m. CST and are open to the public, with live streaming coverage available through NPFL’s GO LIVE platform and YouTube channel each day from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Millwood Lake is an incredible fishery, but what excites me most is what happens when those anglers come off the water,” said Ulysses Brewer, Chairman of the Texarkana Arkansas Advertising & Promotion Commission. “Texarkana is where they’ll be staying, eating, and spending their evenings. We get to be their hosts, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our community and show them everything that makes this place great.”

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Event Details

Dates: April 23–25, 2026

Location: Yarborough Landing, Ashdown, AR 71822

Takeoff: 7:00 a.m. CST (or safe light), Thursday–Saturday

Daily Weigh-In: 3:00 p.m. CST, Thursday–Saturday. Open to the public, live-streamed

Live Coverage: Friday–Saturday, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. CST via NPFL GO LIVE (https://thenationalprofessionalfishingleague.com/watch/live/stream) and YouTube

Free Meet & Greet Open to the Public

Fans and families are invited to a free Meet & Greet with NPFL pros at Spring Lake Park on Wednesday, April 22 from 4:00–6:00 p.m. Attendees can get autographs, ask questions, and spend time with some of professional fishing’s biggest names before the competition begins.

About Millwood Lake

Millwood Lake covers approximately 35,000 surface acres at the confluence of the Little and Saline rivers. Roughly 30,000 of those acres contain standing timber, creating exceptional fish habitat and a distinctive, technically demanding fishing environment. With bass moving through multiple stages of the spawn in mid-April, tournament analysts are projecting a winning weight in the 54–56 pound range over three days, with daily catches potentially exceeding 20 pounds.

Millwood is also known for its impressive wildlife — in 2012, a 13-foot, 3-inch, nearly 1,400-pound alligator taken from below the dam set a state record.