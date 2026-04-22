Dean Baldwin Painting to open aircraft painting facility in Texarkana

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Dean Baldwin Painting is expanding to Texarkana, Arkansas, with a new aircraft painting facility expected to employ 150 to 160 workers, the company and Texarkana Regional Airport announced this week.

The company unveiled the expansion at MRO Americas 2026, an aviation maintenance industry conference.

According to the company, the new facility will feature four paint bays, including one widebody bay large enough to accommodate a Boeing 747-8 and three narrowbody bays capable of handling aircraft such as the C-130.

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“We’re proud to officially announce our expansion to Texarkana, Arkansas,” Dean Baldwin Painting said in a statement. “The facility will be newly engineered, specifically designed for aircraft painting services to support the next phase of our growth.”

Texarkana Regional Airport credited several local partners with landing the project, including AR-TX REDI, Texarkana College Aviation, the city of Texarkana, Arkansas, and the city of Texarkana, Texas.

“We are excited to announce that Dean Baldwin Painting is coming to Texarkana,” airport officials said, thanking the partners “for all the work they have done to help make this happen.”

Dean Baldwin Painting described the move as a milestone and said the facility will give the company “greater flexibility and smarter, more efficient solutions” for its customers.

Dean Baldwin Painting has provided aircraft painting services for more than 60 years. The company is a privately held, minority and woman-owned small business that specializes in aircraft strip and paint work, according to its website. It is registered with the System for Award Management, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

A timeline for construction and opening has not been released.