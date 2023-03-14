TexAmericas Center to Host Bytes Over Breakfast Event in Collaboration with DartPoints

Advertisement

Texarkana, USA (Mar. 14, 2023) – TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, is inviting government officials, education administrators, business leaders, and organizations that have data storage, colocation, cloud, internet services, security and recovery needs to attend its upcoming event, Bytes Over Breakfast.

Bytes Over Breakfast will serve as a knowledge sharing forum to help TexAmericas Center understand the current data center and connectivity needs of local companies and emerging trends in the greater Texarkana area that will drive how organizations build and deliver resilient, scalable, mission critical compute and networks. TexAmericas Center is seeking to help IT intensive companies improve their performance, operating cost, security of applications and services by bringing data center services to the Texarkana area.

The morning event will include presentations, site tours, and business development discussions in collaboration with DartPoints. DartPoints is teaming up with TexAmericas Center to assess the potential to provide worry-free technology solutions by delivering world-class data centers, cloud managed infrastructure, and security solutions in the Texarkana area from TexAmericas Center via Edge Infrastructure.

The event will take place March 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at TexAmericas Center, 11 Chapel Lane, Ste. B, New Boston, TX 75570.

Edge data centers are smaller, decentralized, highly connected facilities that provide compute, connectivity, and storage solutions in a location closer to where data is being generated and used, as compared to regional and cloud data centers. These facilities enable new applications by reducing latency and optimizing bandwidth. Instead, data is being processed in real-time, meaning that compute resources are close to end users at the Edge.

As such, Edge data centers store, process, and analyze data around the end user’s location, as opposed to routing traffic to the nearest major market, to be processed at a regional or cloud data center. Edge data centers also support resilient and scalable network and internet design opportunities for organizations.

There are five main benefits of integrating an Edge data center into a company’s data center and network design strategy:

1. Resiliency and Mission Criticality: dual connectivity becomes a foundational component in design of compute, storage, network, scalability, and internet services. 2. Latency: lower latency, meaning much faster response times.

3. Bandwidth: process data locally, improves overall network performance.

4. Operating Cost: the avoidance of expensive and continuous hardware costs.

5. Security: enhanced security reduces the amount of sensitive data transmitted, limits the amount of data stored in any individual location, and decreases broader network vulnerabilities.

“The business world is moving at an incredibly fast pace that matches the overwhelming demand for information,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “With the ever-changing requirements of the modern business model, many companies are placing their confidence in Edge data centers as these facilities play a crucial role in enabling new, low-latency applications in market.”

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, Conterra Networks, DataCast, and SWEPCO, who were instrumental in planning and executing the event, will attend the event to share helpful insight and answer questions.

Participants will get an overview of TexAmericas Center, DartPoints, and the data center industry in general, followed by a Google earth campus tour and a physical campus tour of potential facilities for data center conversion.

“Data centers are more than just a safe and secure facility with space that is equipped with reliable power and network,” said Jeff Greenberg, CMO of DartPoint. “The explosive demand on data has created nationwide data delivery challenges, exposing the massive need for reliable connectivity. DartPoints, through carrier-neutral colocation data centers, solve these challenges in real-time by enabling businesses and organizations to store, process, and execute data at the Edge, minimizing travel time and providing exceptional user experiences. With thriving partner ecosystems that cultivate interconnection and empower network expansion, DartPoints’ Edge data centers are transforming the way data traffic is managed, processed, and fulfilled within local markets.”

Attendees must register by March 17 to confirm participation. To register, call 903-223-9841 and ask for Courtney, or click here. Breakfast and beverages will be provided by New Boston’s own Sugar Mill.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For three consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2022. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.

About DartPoints

DartPoints delivers worry-free colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services to enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. Our edge data centers provide physical security and redundancy, and our comprehensive cloud solutions allow our clients to address technology gaps with a scalable OpEx model. Because we believe everyone should have equal access to life-changing connectivity, DartPoints brings innovative technologies, infrastructure, and solutions to mid-size markets, helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

