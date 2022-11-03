Texarkana College to Host Jenzabar RUG Conference

Advertisement

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Texarkana College is hosting the regional technology users conference (RUG) for Jenzabar to connect with peers, participate in discussion forums, and share Jenzabar product knowledge. Jenzabar is a leading technology innovator in higher education providing enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools and other advanced technology solutions for institutions. More than 115 participants from 18 colleges and universities are registered for the event that will bring technology professionals to Texarkana from across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Conference coordinator, Mike Dumdei, Executive Director of the Texas Community College Consortium (TC3), said the conference will provide opportunities to network with peers in the industry to learn about emerging technologies, shared experiences, and solutions to common problems.

“The conference will feature guest speakers and product specialists who will provide information on best practices for institutions to enhance the student user experience, security measures, data reporting, financial aid management, enrollment and advising tools, and business office resources,” said Dumdei. “The opportunity to collaborate with peers who use Jenzabar will enhance the user experience all around.”

Many of the conference participants are members of TC3, a consortium of eight community colleges in the state of Texas that work together for improved student outcomes, lower administrative costs, and improved insights from institutional data. Dumdei said Texarkana College is one of the founding members of the consortium and was one of the first higher education institutions in Texas to adopt Jenzabar technology solutions as an ERP tool.

“By working collaboratively through TC3, Texarkana College has saved more than $1 million in technology costs,” said Dumdei. “One of the goals of the organization is to expand membership and we recently added Ranger College as the eighth consortium member.”

TC3 members include Angelina College, Hill College, Kilgore College, Midland College, Northeast Texas Community College, Paris Junior College, Ranger College, and Texarkana College.

Texarkana College staff members will be among the presenters at the conference showcasing expertise in their respective fields including programming, database management, enrollment and financial aid services, and business office operations.

