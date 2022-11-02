Joe Frank Hudgens

Advertisement

Joe Frank “Papaw” Hudgens, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hudgens was born June 20, 1932, in Waldo, Arkansas. He was retired from the Social Security Administration and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was also a member of the Lions Club in previous years. He was a devout Christian and never missed an opportunity to attend church or share his faith with others. He always enjoyed singing in the choir and letting his praise be heard. Mr. Hudgens enjoyed hunting, gardening, and taking trips to the farm. He was previously a member of the Master Gardener Club. He enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was eager to teach them all he knew about gardening and Jesus. Mr. Hudgens was a humble, gentle and loving man that will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nannie Hudgens, and his five brothers and sisters, Eva Dixon McGraw, Wilma “Pete” Dumas, Roma “Tone” Aubrey, Alvis Hudgens, and Burl Hudgens.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Wilma Hudgens; his daughter and son-in-law, Dede Cooper and her husband, Dane; four grandsons, Jordan Lemley and his wife, Myka, Joseph Bennett, Blake Cooper, Kyler Cooper; one great-grandson, Hoyt Lemley; one great-granddaughter, Zoie Bennett; one sister, Doris Jane “Sue” Grimmett, many nieces, nephews, cousins, his Church family and friends, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Ashley’s Care and Enhabit Home Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Lamartine Cemetery Fund, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, Arkansas 71770.

